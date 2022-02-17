Guwahati: Two persons from Assam who were working as labourers in a coal mine in the Shallang area of Meghalaya were killed due to asphyxiation.

They were killed during an exploration process of a new coal mine in the area.

The deceased were identified as Ainuddin Ali and Sukur Ali of Boko.

A local said that they were to the new mine last week as it was supposed to be inaugurated this week.

On reaching the mine, a few miners went inside the mine to look into the situation as it had been shut for several years.

Almost all the persons came out on time but these two went deeper inside the mine to explore it.

On reacher deeper, it was suspected that both had been hit with a lack of oxygen as such mines have other gases in them.

They died inside the mines before anyone could notice that they had not come out of the mines.