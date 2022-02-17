Guwahati: A family of four In Nalbari district’s Anagardhowa gaon attempted suicide by consuming poison.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

The family of four include Shyamanta Rajbongshi, his wife Kanika Rajbongshi along his son and daughter.

Shyamanta, his wife and his son are in critical condition while his daughter is in a stable condition.

Also Read: Assam Congress chief terms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as king of lies

Speaking to the media, she said that all of them consumed poisoned due to family issues.

“I do not know what the poison was but my father had consumed the poison first and then my brother took the poison claiming that he would not live if his father dies”, she added.

She claimed that after that she along with her mother consumed the poison.

Also Read: ONGC likely to resume operations along Assam-Nagaland border soon

She alleged that they were living in Guwahati but their relatives asked them to move back to Nalbari and after they moved, they had been harassed by their immediate family members.

However, a local claimed that the incident took place because they had a fight among themselves.

Doctors said that they will survive but need proper treatment and rest for a while.