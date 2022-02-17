Guwahati: Despite several meetings between AIUDF and Congress, decision of the opposition in Assam regarding the Rajya Sabha candidate is yet to be taken.

Speaking on the issue, Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia said, “The decision regarding the candidate is still to be taken. We are in talks with AIUDF regarding the topic but a final decision is still to be made.”

He added that both Congress and the AIUDF want a candidate from their party.

Also Read: Assam man wanted for rhino poaching arrested in Kerala

“The candidate has to be a common candidate and both the parties should support it. If the candidate is not a common one, there will be a chance of a vote division and that cannot be risked”, he added.

Saikia said that the AIUDF helps everyone and hence he is thankful to them.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal earlier asked Congress to nominate their candidate for the Rajya Sabha this year and they will support them in the next term.

Also Read: Assam Congress chief terms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as king of lies

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, “We have always supported the Congress during several elections and steps but this year we would urge the Congress to support our Rajya Sabha candidate.”

He added, “We assure them that just like the previous times, we will support their candidate in the next Rajya Sabha elections.”