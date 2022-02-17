Guwahati: A person from Assam who was accused of being involved in the January 19 rhino poaching was arrested from Kerala.

He was arrested by the Kerala Police based on information shared by Assam Police.

The arrested person identified as Asmat Ali had been absconding since January.

He was declared absconding by Assam Police and a reward of Rs 2 lakh was announced on information leading to his arrest.

He was arrested from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor town in Malappuram.

The Assam Police on February 2 released photographs of three persons accused of being involved in the case announcing a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any leads.

Taking the matter on Twitter, Special DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh said that the three are wanted for rhino poaching.

The wanted persons have been identified as Abdul Matin, Ataur Rahman and Asmat Ali.

The arrested persons, Asmat Ali from Milanpur in Biswanath district.