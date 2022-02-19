Guwahati: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said that Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma tries to imitate UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Gaurav Gogoi said that ever since Himanta Biswa Sarma became the CM, the only thing he has been trying to do is imitate Yogi Adityanath instead of focusing on the real issues of the State.

“It seems that he wants to please someone at the top by doing so”, he added.

Also Read: Assam: Madrassa student found dead in Nagaon

Gogoi further said that Himanta Biswa Sarma should try to become more Assamese and needs to follow personalities from Assam.

He added, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed in his first-year tenure and had failed to keep his promises. He promised 1 lakh jobs in the first year but it seems that there are no jobs for the youth of the state but there is plenty for people from outside the state.”

Also Read: Assam: Six held with arms and narcotics in Dhubri

He accused that the only thing that the BJP has been trying to do is infiltrate people affiliated to RSS from outside the state into the jobs meant for the Assamese.