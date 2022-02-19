DHUBRI: A team of CRPF and police in a joint operation on Saturday morning nabbed six persons with arms in Lower Assam’s Dhubri district, police said.

Acting on a tip of the Quick action team of 48 Battalion CRPF along with Dhubri police raided the house of one Anisur Rahman at Amerbhita of Choto Bajjani area on the outskirts of Dhubri town and arrested the six suspected criminals.

During the operation, the team seized one country-made pistol, 6 live rounds of 9 mm pistol bullets, some narcotic substances from the residence of Anisur, said a police official.

Police also seized two walkie-talkie handsets, four mobile phones, a CCTV set up, and a cash amount of Rs 5000 from Anisur’s resident.

The arrested persons have been identified as Golam Hussain, resident of Chagolchora P-ll, Jalaluddin, resident of Bhashanir Char, Rabial Hoque, resident of Ironjongla, Hasenur Rahman, resident of Chagolchora P-ll, Moklesur Rahman, resident of Choto Bajjani.

Later, the police brought all the six accused along with the seized items to Dhubri Sadar Police Station and police registered a case against them, said the police official.