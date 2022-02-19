Nagaon: A madrassa student was found dead inside the washroom of the institution at Geruagaon in Nagaons’ Rupohihat.

The deceased was identified as Irfan Pathan, a resident of the same village.

His family has alleged that he was murdered in the washroom by the authorities of the madrassa.

They accused a teacher named Mizanur Rahman and a student Riyaz Uddin of killing their son.

After they were accused of being behind the alleged crime, both of them went absconding.

Police have suspected the matter to be personal enmity and also found evidence of a scuffle between Pathan and the accused.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the case.