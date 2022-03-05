Guwahati: At least five people were found dead across different locations at a 17th century Shiva Temple on the Bhuban Hill in Cachar.

It has been suspected that the five persons were devotees of Lord Shiva and had gone to the temple on the night of Shivratri.

As per officials, the deceased were identified as Anand S Chakraborthy, Sanjay Das, Vikram Paul, N Kurmi and Anand Ghatowar.

All the deceased were identified as residents of Silchar.

Initially, it was suspected that they died due to a stampede that might have taken place due to massive footfall in the temple.

However, the authorities denied the reports.

It has been reported that of the five, V Paul and A Ghatowar died of pressure strokes.

Sanjay Das’s reason for death is yet to be known.

Kurmi, however, died of hyperthermia.

Chakraborthy was suspected to have slipped on his way to the temple.