Guwahati: Massive consignment of smuggled tobacco products were seized at the Guwahati Railway Station.

The raid as per reports was conducted by officials of the Income Tax Department, Assam based on certain inputs.

Around 2,200 boxes of illegal ‘Gutkha’ were seized from three train compartments.

Also Read: Assam Congress spokesperson accuses BJP workers of attacking her in Sonai

The seized material contained a variety of products belonging to various tobacco brands.

The consignment was allegedly being brought to Guwahati from Delhi without any valid documentation and tax.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the seizure yet.

Also Read: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address US Senate

It may be mentioned that certain tobacco products are said to be banned in Assam but the sale of such products continue without much notice from the administration.