Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Naiwritaa Joy Shukla has alleged that she was attacked by some BJP “gundas” in Sonai on Friday.

Naiwritaa in a tweet said that while she was campaigning for the Municipality Board, she was attacked by some workers of the BJP. However, she did not mention any names.

Manjit Mahanta, chairman of the APCC media department said that the BJP workers gave her deaths threats.

Naiwritaa in a Tweet said, “During my campaigning today in Sonai, Cachar I was attacked by BJP gundas. The goon asked me to Jai Shri Ram & when I told him it’s Jai Sita Ram & Har Har Mahadev he attacked and then gave death threats. We will be never scared of such goons & we will always fight for the people.”

A statement from the APCC said, “While she was returning to her car after campaigning in the area, some BJP gundas gheraoed her. She was chanting Har Har Mahadev… But they asked her to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram and started asking her whether she is a Hindu or not.”

“After being told by her that it’s not Jai Shree Ram they should shout but Jai Sita Ram, they got very agitated and started attacking her and people accompanying her threatening them to cut their bodies into pieces and throw in river”, the statement added.

She further said that it can never be an option to divide people in the name of religion and caste. “These divisions have made the lives of the common people miserable”, she added.

She added that there are no jobs, income and the economy is dropping day by day but the BJP seem to be not caring at all.