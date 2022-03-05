Guwahati: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be addressing the US Senate today.

The Ukrainian President is set to speak with the US senators through Zoom calls.

As per reports, the US lawmakers have urged Joe Biden, President of the United States of America to take tougher stances on Russia.

They asked the US President to suspend Russia’s oil imports.

The suggestion to ban oil imports has been ruled out by the White House.

The White House feared that by banning Russia’s oil imports there might be a rise in oil prices which may hurt US consumers.

It was also reported that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for “somebody in Russia” to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

While, Ukrainian President, Zelensky had urged NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine in order to stop the bombings by Russian planes.

This was also ruled out by the Joe Biden administration.

The Ukrainian President’s request was ruled out in fear that the decision might lead to an all-out war between the West and Russia.

However, some US lawmakers have supported the option.