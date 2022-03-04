Guwahati: In a historic achievement Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS), Guwahati has been recognized as DST FIST supported Institute in the entire eastern zone this year for the development of Science & Technology Infrastructure.

A team of six members led by Dr. Bhanu Pratap Sahu, along with Dr. Jun Moni Kalita, Dr. Damiki Laloo, Dr. Anupam Sarma, Bhrigu Kumar Das and Iswar Hazarika had compiled and submitted the proposal which was subsequently shortlisted for final presentation.

As a representative of the team, the Principal of the institute, Dr. Gouranga Das, presented it online on January 17 to the board members.

In recognition of its outstanding contribution towards the field of research and development and considering the merit of the proposal the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has granted the institute a fund of Rs. 1.1 crore.

This news brings enormous pride not only to the faculty, students, and staff of GIPS, but to the entire northeast region since GIPS Guwahati is the only college supported by DST FIST in the entire eastern region this year.

The principal of the Institute informed that the fund will be utilized to develop research infrastructure for works on the isolation of traditionally used medicinal plants of the region and the development of drug delivery systems for cancer treatment and relevant research.