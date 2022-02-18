Guwahati: The Goalpara Police on Friday arrested a person with a huge cache of contraband tablets from the Kalitapara area of the district.

A police source said that the suspected person had been allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade in the area and had been operating through various modules.

On Friday, a raid was conducted at his house and the police seized 170 strips of suspected tablets used for intoxication.

The person from whose possession the tables were found was immediately arrested.

He was identified as Moon Ahmed and has been suspected to be an active peddler and smuggler.

The police said that the seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 4-5 lakhs.

He is currently being interrogated by the police to find his links related to the illegal trade.