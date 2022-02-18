Guwahati: Three persons including a BJP leader from Guwahati were arrested in Cachar for alleged illegal trade of Burmese supari.

As per police, a truck was seized by the police based on inputs about an illegal Burmese supari (areca nuts) consignment coming from Myanmar through Mizoram.

On checking the truck, the police found a massive haul of illegal nuts loaded on it and two persons on the truck were immediately detained.

The owner of the following detention reached the Lailapur Police Station with some documents claiming the consignment to be legal but after verification of the consignment, the police claimed the documents to be fake.

The owner of the truck who is said to be the secretary of the Kisan Morcha of the BJP in Guwahati, namely Prabir Paul was immediately arrested.

Along with him, the occupants of the truck, Subrata Dey and Sanam Uddin Khan were arrested as well.

Prabir said that the truck was loaded with 10 tons of nuts which he had paid customs as well.

He claimed that he had paid Rs 17.5 lakhs as tax at the Champai Customs.

He termed his detention as illegal and hoped that law will take its course.