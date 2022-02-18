GUWAHATI: Two back-to-back earthquakes hit Assam’s Darrang district on Friday within four and a half hours, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report said.



An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Darrang district and adjoining areas on Friday afternoon (4.39 p.m.).



Another quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale had hit the same district at 12.09 p.m..



According to the Darrang district officials, there was no report of loss of life or damage to property in the quake-hit areas.



With the northeastern region, according to the seismologists, as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world, the mountainous region witnessed successive earthquakes, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities concerned worried.

