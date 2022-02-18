Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Rafiqul Islam on Friday said that the entire hijab controversy was created by the BJP in view of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Islam said that hijab cannot be an issue but the BJP has strategically made it an issue as they have seen that there are no chances of them winning in UP.

He claimed that it was an attempt to communalise the mind of people by bringing in such an issue.

“The Prime Minister of India slogans beti bachao, beti padhao but by such a controversy and not letting students wearing hijab inside educational institutes, they are taking away their right to education”, he added.

He added that it is the complete opposite of what they say.

He claimed that the hijab is worn by everyone. “Hijab means modesty and even men do that. In terms of men, it means to not have bad intentions for anyone, and women do the same”, he added.

He said that he agrees that the uniform code in educational institutes needs to be followed and a solution regarding this should be soon found.