Guwahati: Even though the government in Assam has announced several strict measures against motor vehicle rule violators, wrong way violations have always been left unseen by the authorities.

With such a situation going on, trucks usually are seen taking the wrong way on major routes to save time and fuel but this leads to a major risk of accidents and loss of human life.

On Friday, after one such similar incident, an angry mob set a truck ablaze in Guwahati’s Boragaon after the truck which took a wrong way mowed down a two-wheeler resulting in the death of two persons.

Also Read: Assam: Royal Bengal tiger carcass found in Kaziranga

Apart from the deaths, at least four others were critically injured.

Locals of the area said that the truck which was coming from the wrong direction was speeding and was being driven recklessly despite the area being a high-traffic zone.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi announces series of agitations against Assam government

After it mowed down a two-wheeler and tried to flee from the spot, the locals intercepted it and set the truck on fire while the driver managed to escape from the spot.