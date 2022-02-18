Guwahati: Sibsagar legislator and Raijor Dal leader, Akhil Gogoi has announced a series of agitations from March 1 against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

Speaking to the media, Akhil Gogoi said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma and his government recently announced that 1 lakh jobs will be given to the unemployed youth by May 2022. But, with just two months in between, we see no actual jobs. It is just blunt promises.”

He added that from March, he along with the members of Raijor Dal will protest at least four days a month in demand of 1 lakh jobs by May.

“The government made the promise and now they have to keep it. Enough of people being fooled”, he added.

He added that the government will have to provide the jobs or else, he will continue with the agitation in any location he would be.

He further said that all the committees of the Raijor Dal have been asked to launched continuous agitation against the CM and the state government.