At a time when the Assam government has launched a major offensive against drug abuse, mother of a deceased drug addict – Manoj Deka – has appealed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take steps to end drug menace in the state.

Notably, 27-year-old Manoj Deka, hailing from Mashalpur in Assam’s Baska district, recently died due to drug overdose.

Deka’s body was recovered from the toilet of a petrol pump in Barama area in Mashalpur.

Two injections and one empty container were recovered from the possession of the deceased youth.

Manoj Deka’s mother alleged, her son failed to quit his drug addiction due to easy availability of drugs in the area.

Also read: Surgical strikes row: Assam BJP MLAs file police complaints against Telangana CM

“I had stopped him a couple of times but he would never listen to me. He was also sent to rehabilitation centre for treatment, but he failed to quit taking drugs. I lost my son but I don’t want other mothers to lose their sons too. Government should do something to eradicate drugs menace from Assam. If they fail to take action, the state will be ruined because of drugs,” said the helpless mother – Tinu Deka.

Manoj’s father said, “Nowadays drug abuse is a serious problem among the new generation. There are many drug addicts and smugglers in our area. There is an easy availability of drugs. It was the reason that my son couldn’t quit. My son is gone, and now, I cry the whole night with his photograph in my hand. I request Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, to do something to end the drug menace in the state. I would be grateful.”