Guwahati: A carcass of a male Royal Bengal tiger was found in a decomposed state in Kaziranga National Park’s Kohora range.

A preliminary investigation of the carcass suggested that it was around two weeks old.

The tiger was aged around 3-4 years old,

It has been suspected that the tiger might have been injured during an encounter with wild buffaloes.

As per the officials, the tiger was spotted several times by the forest officials in the area

It was seen in an injured state just a few days back.

Even visitors claimed to have spotted tigers in the park for the past few days.

Kaziranga is home to the highest density of tigers among protected areas in the world and was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006 (now the highest tiger density is in Orang National Park, Assam). The park is home to large breeding populations of elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer.

Economic Valuation of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve estimated its annual flow benefits to be 9.8 billion rupees (0.95 lakh/hectare).

Important ecosystem services included habitat and refugia for wildlife (5.73 billion), gene-pool protection (3.49 billion), recreation value (21 million), biological control (150 million) and sequestration of carbon (17 million).