Karimganj: Assam Police seized a huge quantity of cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

The police said that based on secret information, a team of the Churaibari watch post intercepted a truck bearing a Tripura registration number.

On inspecting the truck, the police found at least 400 kilograms of suspected ganja hidden in a secret chamber.

Following this, the police arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

The police informed that the truck was coming from Tripura and an investigation has already been initiated.

“During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400 kg of ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. We arrested the truck driver. We have registered a case under NDPS Act and the investigation is on. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 40 lakh,” Niranjan Das was quoted as saying

The police are now investigating the case to track if other trucks connected to this one had passed by.