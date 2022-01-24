As cases of “encounters” or police firing increase in the state, AIUDF MLA from Jania constituency Rafiqul Islam termed the incidents as mysterious and demanded a judicial inquiry.

Speaking about the issue, Islam said, “Over the past few months, the state has seen an alarming number of so-called encounters by the police which is very alarming.”

He claimed that the issue is mysterious as Assam had never witnessed such a thing in the past.

“In the past, people accused of any sort of crime had no courage to attack police personnel or even try an escape from custody. But, it turns out to be very suspicious that in the past eight months accused are attacking policemen and are also running away from custody”, he added.

He added, “Some even dared to steal weapons as per the police. Is that not suspicious?”

Terming the matter as a serious one, Islam demanded a judicial inquiry into the “encounters”.

The demand by the AIUDF legislator came after the controversy related to the Nagaon shooting.