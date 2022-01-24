A dead body of a woman was found at the bank of the Barak river in Borkhola of Cachar on Monday morning.

A police source informed that the deceased person has been identified as Sumarani Namasudra of the same area.

She had allegedly jumped into the Barak river with her two-year-old child on January 19 and had been missing since then.

The locals found her dead on Monday and immediately informed the police.

Her child, however, is still missing.

The police along with disaster relief forces are on the lookout for the child.

It was not known why the woman jumped into the river, but the locals suspected she took the step due to family torture.

The police are also questioning her family over the incident and all aspects including murder are being investigated by the police.