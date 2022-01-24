The Assam Government has announced that Additional Chief Secretary Pawan Barthakur will investigate the incident where a student leader in Nagaon was shot by a police team.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the officer will have to submit the inquiry report within seven days.

Sarma further added that all aspects of the case will be looked at, and appropriate actions will be taken against people found guilty.

He informed that the police personnel involved in the case have already been put on a reserve clause.

He further added that the incident in Nagaon cannot be termed as an encounter.

He added, “Although there is an enquiry underway, the operations against criminals and illegal activities will continue in the state.”

On the other hand, Jayanta Malla Baruah, political secretary to Chief Minister said that one should not support a person just because he is a “student leader”.

He added, “Just because he was a student leader would it mean that he cannot be involved in illegal activities.”

He said that people should not lower the morale of the police by such incidents.

On Saturday evening, a youth who was the former General Secretary of Nowgong College was injured after he was shot by a police team accusing him of being involved in illegal activities.

The youth, identified as Kirtti Kamal Bora, however, said that the police tried to fame him.

He said that he was on his way home when he saw the policemen beating someone, when he inquired what was going on, the policemen had allegedly verbally abused him.

On protesting the ill behaviour by the police, he alleged that he was dragged off from his bike and was assaulted. He was then shot on his leg.

“After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”, he added.

However, Nagaon SP, Anand Mishra claimed that Bora was suspected to be involved in illegal drug trade and he was shot because he had assaulted a police officer.