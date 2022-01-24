In a mysterious event, three youths were found dead in a construction site in Baihata Chariali in Kamrup Rural.

As per reports, along with the three, one person was found in a severe condition.

The deceased were identified as Babul Hussain, Muzaffar Hussain and Ratul Ali. Another person, Sofikul Ali was recovered in a severe condition.

All of them were residents of Rangia and were engaged as contractual daily wagers at a construction site of the irrigation department.

The police were informed by locals about the incident and on reaching the spot, the police found three already dead while the fourth person is now fighting for his life at the hospital.

As per sources, the cause of death cannot be ascertained yet and post mortem reports are being awaited.

Locals said that incident seemed to be very mysterious as the four persons who reached the site around 20 days ago had no injury marks or any signs that would hint the case being linked to a murder.

The police have started an investigation in this regard.