As Assam sees a dip in the COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that since there are almost no deaths related to the Omicron in the state, the curfew timings in the state from February 1 will be from 11 PM.

Sarma said that Omicron seems to be having a very less rate of death, the government will change the curfew timings.

He added that the rate of hospitalization is also lower than 12 per cent which is very good in terms of the status of the COVID-19 in the state.

“The government is considering some relaxations in the state with the situation being under control. But, new restrictions may be brought in if the state witnesses a severe variant of the virus or critical condition of the patients”, the CM added.

He further informed that in order to contain the virus, containment zones may be announced in places where the virus rises above normal but there will be no strict restrictions so that people can continue with a normal life.

Assam saw a dip in the COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a total of 2277 new cases being reported.

The total cases in the state were reported out of a total of 18,117 tests.

Among the total cases in the state, 771 were reported from Kamrup Metro while the statewide positivity rate reached 12.57 per cent.

Along with the cases, 13 new deaths related to the COVID-19 were also reported while the recovery rate was at 92.57 per cent.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

However, as of now, the cases seem to dip as the government has started to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.