Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the prestigious “Most Proactive State under RCS-UDAN- Priority Areas” award at the 4th Wings India Awards.

This recognition for the state’s rapid strides in civil aviation came on the opening day of the largest aviation event in Asia, held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

The award, presented by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Director Starlie Jamoh, applauds the state’s remarkable progress in expanding its air network.

The construction of airports in Itanagar and Tezu, the development of civil terminal buildings in key towns like Walong, Ziro, Mechukha, Tuting, and Daporijo, and the successful launch of fixed-wing flights connecting Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, and Itanagar, including under the RCS-UDAN scheme, were specifically highlighted.

This is not the first time Arunachal Pradesh has been lauded for its aviation initiatives. At the 2022 Wings India summit, the state earned the “Best Emerging State in Aviation Sector” award.

To discuss ways to enhance helicopter and small fixed-wing aircraft operations for improved remote area connectivity, a two-member delegation from the Arunachal Pradesh government is actively engaging with airlines, helicopter operators, and other stakeholders during the event.