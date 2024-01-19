GUWAHATI: The chief monk from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while addressing a Swachh Teerth Campaign organized by Chongkham-Wakro Mandal at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai on Thursday.

Venerable Aggadhama Thera, Abbot of Namsai Buddhist Monastery of Golden Pagoda Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, will be the second Buddhist monk to take part in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Another monk from Germany, Sanak Sanatan Das, who came to India in 1989 and joined Iskcon, will be attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The campaign will continue at Campaign organized by Chongkham-Wakro Mandal at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai til January 22, concurring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to clean places of worship ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala.

Mein added that to ensure the sanctity of the occasion, a cleanliness drive is essential in both the temple premises and public spaces.

Mein further said that cleanliness is a lifestyle that starts at home and aids in preventing illnesses.

He also said special attention should be given to maintaining cleanliness at the shrine places like Parshuram Kund and others.

In the spirit of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Mein called for unity in celebrating this significant occasion by lighting diyas in homes and throughout Namsai, creating a celebration akin to Diwali as it symbolises Ram Ghar Wapasi.

He encouraged everyone to actively participate in the celebration and watch the live telecast of the Pratisthan at 3 pm on January 22.