ITANAGAR: The Itanagar district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued inner line permit (ILP) to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

ILP was issued by the deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Talo Potom to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is slated to enter the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh on January 20 from Assam.

The ILP issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh will be valid for a period of ten days.

Also read: WATCH | Nagaland: Rahul Gandhi meets Naga Hoho delegation, discusses Naga political issue

The ILP to Rahul Gandhi was issued on Tuesday (January 16) and will be valid till January 25.

As per the ILP issued to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader can enter Arunachal Pradesh through the check-gates at Holongi, Banderdewa, Naharlagun Raliway Station and the airport.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is slated to enter Arunachal Pradesh via the Gumto check-gate and march 20 kilometers by foot until the rally reaches Itanagar.