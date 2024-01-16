GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has granted bail to the accused in the 2019 Guwahati grenade blast case in Assam, who was booked under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA).

Granting bail to accused Indra Mohan Borah, a bench of Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Malastri Nandi, stated that the evidences produced against him does not indicate that he was involved in the Guwahati grenade blast case.

However, the Gauhati high court bench added that the accused might be a member of a banned organisation.

“In the present case, assuming that the appellant is a member of the terrorist organisation, the appellant can be convicted for being a member of a terrorist organisation. However, keeping in view the facts of this case, the further requirement of the respondents would be to show that he was involved in the blasting of the grenade along with the (A-1) Pappu Koch,” the Gauhati high court noted as it refused to rely on Section 161 statements made by the witnesses linking the accused to crime.

Notably, on May 15, 2019, a grenade blast near the Guwahati Central Shopping Mall left at least 12 people injured.

It was alleged that Indra Mohan Borah had provided logistic support to Pappu Koch, who was a member of ULFA-I, a banned militant outfit from Assam.

It was alleged that Borah had communicated 33 times with Pappu Koch through his mobile phone before the blast.