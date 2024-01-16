GUWAHATI: The Assam police‘s Special Task Force (STF) on Monday (January 15) arrested an alleged senior functionary of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) from Assam’s Guwahati.

The STF had received a source information that one Amiruddin Ahmed (54) aka Sunil aka Surjya, s/o Late Arifuddin Ahmed, hailing from Satsiya Pokia village under Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district of Assam, would be arriving at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati from Barak Valley.

Based on the information, the team of STF apprehended Ahmed from Guwahati’s ISBT.

The alleged senior Maoist leader joined the CPI-Maoist in the year 2009 and was allegedly officiating as a mass organiser in the Cachar area of Barak Valley and also as the observer for Dibrugarh district in Assam.

The accused was camping in various Adivasi inhabited areas of the Barak Valley and working for the organisational activities.

Ahmed’s wife Nirmala Biswas aka Seema aka Subhra, is also allegedly a senior functionary of the CPI-Maoist, who is operating from West Bengal.

A case has been registered at the STF police station and the arrested alleged Maoist leader will be produced before a court later on Tuesday (January 16) and necessary legal action will follow.