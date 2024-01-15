Guwahati: A youth in his 20s was allegedly attacked by a gang at the Basistha area in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday night.

As per reports, the injured youth has been identified as Pankaj Chakraborty.

He said that he was attacked by a group of four to five individuals in Basistha locality after an argument.

The individuals allegedly used sharp weapons, inflicting severe injuries on Chakraborty’s forehead, abdomen, and face.

Also Read: Assam: People go crazy over fish on Uruka

Chakraborty further alleged that the gang also stole his mobile phone and other belongings.

The victim immediately lodged a complaint with the Basistha police station.

Also Read: Assam: BSF seizes 6.4 tonnes of sugar being smuggled to Bangladesh

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are searching for the perpetrators.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

The youth identified two persons named Arvind Singh and Karan Mahato as the alleged masterminds behind the attack.