ITANAGAR: The central government has sanctioned Rs 1782 crore for construction of a strategic road in Arunachal Pradesh.

This was informed by union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday (January 10).

Centre sanctioned the amount for construction of a 82-kilometre-long greenfield road in Arunachal Pradesh.

The road will connect Pango and Jorging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project would encompass package-1 and II, the union minister informed.

“The proposed project aims to ensure seamless and secure traffic flow, establishing year-round connectivity to the villages in the region, thereby catalysing socio-economic development in the hilly areas of the district,” the minister said.

The strategically crucial road will substantially reduce travel time for security forces, enhancing their efficiency in reaching border areas, Gadkari added.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu expressed his delight over the development.

The strategic project is set to ensure seamless connectivity in border areas, fostering socio-economic growth and reducing travel time for our security forces, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said.