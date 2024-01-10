Guwahati: Arousing the euphoria of bird lovers, three black-necked cranes have arrived in West Kameng district’s Sangti valley – known for its picturesque scenery and weather – where these state birds of Ladakh will stay for nearly one-and-a-half month.

This medium-sized crane is mostly grey with a black head and neck.

The lores and crown are naked and dull red. A small patch of white feathers is present below and behind the eye.

The tail is black and makes it easy to distinguish at a distance from the similar-looking common crane which has a grey tail.

The forest department has deployed two volunteers since the birds arrived last Saturday. These volunteers are paid for their services by the department.

The forest department has ensured that tourists are restricted from getting too close to these birds for photography.

These birds leave the harsh weather in the Tibetan plateau by November and migrate to Sangti Valley in West Kameng and Zemithang Valley in Tawang district.

The arrival of these birds will be a source of income for the valley as more tourists will come to see these beautiful migratory birds in the open.

The birds will leave this place in February and go back to Tibet.