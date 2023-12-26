Guwahati: In a significant development, the Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar is likely to start operations soon even during the night with the permission of an all-weather licence granted by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu when he took to X and tweeted about the same.

“So happy to share a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh! Donyi Polo Airport has been granted an all-weather licence, unlocking the possibility for night landings,” Khandu wrote on X while sharing the image of the licence.

Khandu said that the development marks a giant leap towards ensuring seamless air connectivity to the northeastern state and also opens new avenues for growth.

The Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old reverence for the sun (‘Donyi’) and the moon (‘Polo’).

The airport has been developed in an area of more than 690 acres, at a cost of over Rs. 640 crore.