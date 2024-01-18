Guwahati: A young man was found dead near his house in Tezpur, Assam on Thursday morning.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Fairul Islam was found dead in a paddy field near his residence.

Fairul, who was reportedly scheduled to travel to Arunachal Pradesh with two friends, was discovered dead in the field close to his home.

Also Read: Assam: School principal arrested for bribery in Nagaon

His family has lodged a complaint accusing his companions behind his death.

The two were identified as Islam Ali and Razek Ali.

The family of the deceased alleged that they murdered Fairul over a mere Rs 7,000.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma terms Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ as ‘Miya Yatra’

After the body was found, locals apprehended the two accused after a brief pursuit and handed them over to the Tezpur police.

The police detained Islam Ali and Rezek and an investigation into the alleged murder is currently underway.