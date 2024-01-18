Guwahati: A school principal in Nagaon, Assam, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a person.

Bulbul Choudhury, Principal (In-charge) of Kaoimari Higher Secondary School, was nabbed by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption after accepting Rs 1500 as part of the bribe money.

According to the police, the complainant had approached Choudhury requesting an update to his service book and an order for his time scale increment. The principal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 for processing the request.

Unwilling to pay, the complainant lodged a complaint with the directorate, leading to the setting of a trap.

Choudhury was caught red-handed accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses at the school itself.

The money was immediately seized, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Based on the evidence, Choudhury was arrested and is currently in police custody.