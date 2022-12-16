New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed Parliament on Friday.

Bhatt told the Lok Sabha that the Defence Ministry has entrusted the BRO with the construction of roads in border areas, according to priority fixed by the Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP).

In his written reply, the minister also shared data on lengths of roads constructed across the country, according to which, a total of 257 roads spanning 13,525.417 km have been built in the last five years, in 10 states and three Union Territories.

The BRO has constructed 64 roads spanning 3,097 km in Arunachal Pradesh and 43 roads spanning 3,140 km in Ladakh in the last five years, according to the information shared.

India has been bolstering the infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020.

The Border Roads Organisation functions under the Ministry of Defence.

The details of roads constructed in other states and Union Territories include — 18 roads (663.535 km) in Sikkim; 22 roads (947.21 km) in Uttarakhand; 61 roads (2381.963 km) in UT of Jammu & Kashmir; 13 roads (884.309 km) in Rajasthan.

“In addition, the Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the state governments and Union Territory administrations in habitations located within 0-10 km from the first habitation at the international border in 117 border districts of 16 states and two Union Territories,” Bhatt said in his response.

The main objective of the BADP is to meet the special developmental needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the International Boundary (IB) and to provide the border areas with essential infrastructure by convergence of BADP/other central/states/Union Territory/local schemes, he said.

He also shared details of 75 new infrastructural projects to be built in border areas that have been launched on October 28, 2022.