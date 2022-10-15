AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, on Friday, made a big statement.

It is the BJP that brought development in Tripura, while the other parties unleashed violence in the state.

This was what the Tripura chief minister said while addressing a rally at Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

“All other parties have a long history of political violence,” said Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

He alleged that Tripura “witnessed killings and attacks” during the 35 years of CPI-M rule in the state.

Also read: Tripura: BJP ally IPFT MLA resigns from Assembly

While highlighting the developmental schemes launched by the BJP government in Tripura, Saha said that the saffron party “doesn’t believe in terror”.

“BJP has been working for the betterment of the state and its people since it came to power in 2018,” the Tripura CM added.