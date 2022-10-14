Agartala: The BJP in Tripura on Friday suffered yet another setback after an MLA of the IPFT tendered his resignation to assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

IPFT legislator Dhananjoy Tripura resigned from the Tripura Assembly citing ‘personal reasons’.

IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, where the election is scheduled for March next year

He was seen accompanied by royal scion and head of the TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarma while submitting his resignation.

Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said, “Since he (Tripura) quit as per the law and procedure, I accepted his resignation letter”, Chakraborty said.

Tripura won the 2018 assembly polls from the Raimavalley constituency in the Dhalai district.

He is the second legislator from IPFT to exit the party since last year.

A year ago, IPFT legislator Brishaketu Debbarma left the party to join TIPRA Motha.

However, the assembly disqualified his membership recently for violating anti-defection law.

The resignation came within a month after BJP legislator Burbu Mohan Tripura left the party.

Of 60 assembly seats in the state, the BJP secured 36, with IPFT won eight in the 2018 polls.

With the recent resignations, the number of IPFT legislators has reduced to six.