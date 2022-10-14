AGARTALA: The Tripura unit of CPI-M has slammed the BJP saying that the saffron party is using the office of the President of India for alleged political mileage.

Tripura CPI-M has stated that the BJP is misusing the office of the President of India for political gains by making President Murmu inaugurate a “half-completed” hostel and lay foundation of “old roads”.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “BJP failed to bring development in the state during its tenure. They fooled people through their schemes.”

“The BJP is now using the office of the President of India for political mileage. They made her launch an incomplete MLA hostel, flag off trains that are operational and lay also foundation stones for old roads,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the newly-built Tripura state judicial academy at Narsingarh in Agartala.

She also unveiled the model of Tripura campus of the National Law University.

President Droupadi Murmu also visited the central tea processing factory at Durgabari Tea Estate near Agartala in Tripura.

There she interacted with the tea garden workers.

President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, flagged off two passenger trains, one of them connecting Tripura and Manipur for the first time.

Murmu flagged off two trains — Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express – from Agartala, boosting connectivity in the region.