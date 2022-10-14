GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday, visited the renowned Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills at Guwahati in Assam.

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the last day of her two-day tour of Assam.

President Murmu was accompanied by Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This was Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to Assam as President of Assam.

The President during her two-day Assam tour took part in numerous programmes and also launched several projects.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

These include the inauguration of the supercomputer facility, ‘Param Kamrupa’, under the National Supercomputing Mission, and a laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati.

Murmu also virtually inaugurated the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital in Assam and laid the foundation stones for the zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.