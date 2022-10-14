TINSUKIA: As many as three youths have been apprehended by the security forces in Assam while they were on their way to join the ULFA-I.

The three youths were held by Assam Rifles troopers from Jagun in Tinsukia district.

The three youths were held by the Assam Rifles troopers from a bus on Thursday night.

The youths were held while they were travelling to Jagun from Sivsagar in Assam.

The youths were travelling to Jagun with the aim of joining the ULFA-I.

The three arrested youths have been identified as: Swadeshi, Bijay Bowri and Gunadhar Rajawar.

The arrested youths have been handed over to the Lekapani police station in Assam.