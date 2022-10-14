GUWAHATI: The central government has upgraded the security of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The security cover of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been upgraded to Z+ category from Z category.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA), in a statement, said that the security of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was reviewed “in consultation with the central security agency”.

“It has been decided to upgrade his present ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover in Northeast region to Z+ category on all India basis,” the MHA statement said.

Earlier, the Assam chief minister had Z category security cover that entitled him of security by CRPF personnel across Northeast.

As per the Z+ category security protocol, around 10-12 commandos of a paramilitary force would accompany Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma whenever he travels across India.