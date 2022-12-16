ITANAGAR: The Kameng hydroelectric project of the NEEPCO in Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly resulted in adversely affecting the villages downstream of Bichom river.

The NEEPCO’s 600MW run-of-the-river Kameng hydroelectric project in Bichom river has reportedly reduced the once mighty river to a stream.

Villagers living downstream of the river have claimed that the dam resulted in affecting the aquatic lives.

“Fishes have disappeared,” villagers residing downstream of Bichom river in Arunachal Pradesh claimed.

Moreover, according to reports, the villagers are also facing acute water shortage.

Water shortage has led to dwindling of horticulture and agriculture activities in the downstream areas.

The KaHEP Downstream People’s Affected Forum (KDPAF) has sought intervention by the government and the NEEPCO into the matter.

It has asked that the flow of the river be maintained, and that the affected villagers be compensated.

Kameng Hydro Electric Project is a run-of-the river based project situated on Bichom and Tenga Rivers, both tributaries of the Kameng River in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Total installed capacity of project is 600 (4×150) MW. Two units were commissioned in 2020–21 and remain two units are ongoing.