Applications are invited for 30 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 30 [ UR : 7, OBC : 9, SC : 3, EWS : 11]

Department wise vacancies :

Agricultural Engg. : 2

Civil Engg. : 3

Computer Sc. & Engg. : 3

Electronics & Commn. Engg. : 4

Mechanical Engg. : 4

Forestry : 2

Physics : 4

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 6

HSS : 1

Specializations :

Agricultural Engg. : B. Tech. (Agri. Engineering) and M. Tech. in Food & Process Engg.

Civil Engg. : Structural Engineering/ Geology / Fluid Mechanics / Transportation Engineering / Environmental Engineering / Geotech Engineering

Computer Sc. & Engg. : AI /ML / IoT/ HPC/ Block Chain/Cyber Security/Theoretical Computer Science/ Bio-informatics/NLP.

Electronics & Commn. Engg. : Signal Processing/ Embedded Systems/ Instrumentation & Control Engg.

Mechanical Engg. : Thermal — Fluid / Design Engineering

Forestry : Forestry and Allied Subjects

Physics : Experimental Condensed Matter Physics/ Group Theory/ Spectroscopy/ Quantum Physics/ Electronics

Chemistry : Organic Chemistry

Mathematics : Algebra/ Special functions and Integral Transforms/ Fluid dynamics/Operation research

HSS : Economics

Pay : Pay level 10, Entry pay Rs. 57, 700/-

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Engineering / Technology (As per AICTE regulation 1st March, 2019) : B.E./B.Tech./B.S.and M.E. /M. Tech / M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

b) For Science and Humanities Group:

i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned / relevant / allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure or Award of M. Phil / Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET / SLET / SET.

How to apply : Candidates may submit the softcopy of their application in prescribed format as given on the Institute website www.nerist.ac.in through email to recruitment2022@nerist.ac.in. The email application should contain the main application Annexure- I, with certificate for reservation category as applicable. The last date of submitting application through email is 10.05.2022 (5.00 PM).

The signed hard copy of the application along with certified copies of all certificates/ documents, two copies of recent passport size photograph (one should be pasted on the form), and a non-refundable application fee of 500/- (SC/PWD candidates are exempted) in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Director, NERIST and payable at SBI NERIST (Code No. 18744) Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh should reach the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN -791109, Arunachal Pradesh by Registered/Speed Post only, superseribing the envelope as “Application for the post of Assistant Professor”. Last Date of receipt of complete signed hard copy of application is 25. 05. 2022 (5.00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here