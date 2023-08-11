Guwahati: A rebel leader belonging to the NSCN (K-Nikki) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Friday.

The encounter took place at Noitong village in Tirap district when a joint team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police launched a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of militants in the area.

The security forces came under heavy fire from the rebels, who were hiding in a dense jungle. The security forces retaliated and killed one insurgent. Two weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the spot.

The other insurgent managed to flee the scene. The operation is still ongoing and the security forces are on the lookout for the remaining militants.