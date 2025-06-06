Guwahati: Security forces engaged in an intense exchange of fire with a group of unknown armed individuals in the Pongchau Circle of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

Following specific intelligence about the movement of suspicious armed groups, security forces launched a border domination patrol during which the incident occurred.

According to the Defence Ministry, security personnel, while navigating through dense forest, observed the movement of these individuals and challenged them.

In response, the armed group opened “heavy and indiscriminate fire from heavy-calibre weapons,” which the security forces effectively retaliated.

During the prolonged firefight, the “unknown cadres” managed to retreat across the international border into Myanmar. A thorough search of the area by security forces confirmed that the individuals had utilized the dense surrounding forest for cover to cross the border.

Various insurgent groups use the region in Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a porous border with Myanmar, for movement.

The Ministry added that the security forces remain on high alert and continue to monitor the border areas closely to ensure peace and stability.