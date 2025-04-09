Imphal: A disturbing incident unfolded in Sagolband Meino Leirak, Imphal West district, Manipur, as unknown armed men fired multiple rounds at an orphanage home in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following the act of violence, the Apunba Meira Paibis – a joint women vigilante group of the Sagolband Meino Leirak, Imphal staged a sit-in-protest later the same day.

According to reports, two individuals riding a motorcycle and wielding sophisticated weaponry discharged seven rounds into the children’s home at approximately 2:00 AM on Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained in the attack.

Demonstrators held placards bearing strong messages such as “We condemn violent acts,” “Stop firing at crowded places,” and “We demand immediate justice.”

During the protest, Kh Romita Devi, who runs the home expressed amazement at the attack on her children’s home.

She stated that she had not received any monetary demands from any outfit.

Romita further sought clarification from the perpetrators in this matter at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police have registered a case regarding the incident.

The official also confirmed that the authority is carrying out an investigation to find out the perpetrators.