ITANAGAR: No damage was caused to the dam of the Subansiri Lower Hydrpower Project (SLHP) in Arunachal Pradesh due to the landslide at the site on Monday (April 03).

This was stated by NHPC executive director for SLHP – Vipin Gupta on Tuesday (April 04).

It may be mentioned here that the 2000 mega-watt SLHP at Gerukamukh in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam, is being executed by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC).

“No damage was caused to the main dam of the project, which is under construction, due to the landslide,” NHPC executive director Vipin Gupta said.

Incessant rain over the past few days in Arunachal Pradesh triggered the landslide that occurred about 200 metre upstream of the dam.

A portion of a hill collapsed and hit the dam due to the landslide.

Earlier on Monday (April 03), reports claimed that a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh damaged parts of the under-construction main dam of SLHP.

Lately, a series of natural calamities have wreaked havoc at the contentious SLHP in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is noteworthy that Northeast has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days leading to massive damages, road blockades and landslides.

Landslide at the NHPC project site in Arunachal Pradesh raises major safety concerns for the workers engaged at the site.